Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.



1 Unit = 25 pre-rolls

Check back often as we release new strains daily!

Show more