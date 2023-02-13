Pharmicated's Infused pre-rolls make a name for themselves. To create a potent and long-lasting high we hand-pack triple screened material, paint the joints with melted wax then evenly coat with strain specific kief making for a smooth inhale and tasteful exhale. We strive to keep consistent quality medicine affordable for the patients who choose our products.
1 Unit = 25 pre-rolls Check back often as we release new strains daily!
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.
Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.