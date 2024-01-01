INFUSED - PhD 1.5g Pre-Roll (2PK)- Caribbean Breeze (I)

by Pharmicated
Introducing our NEW premium pre-roll,, a pinnacle of cannabis craftsmanship infused with both distillate and high-quality marijuana. Crafted for the connoisseur who seeks the ultimate in potency and flavor, this pre-roll delivers an unparalleled experience that ignites the senses and elevates the mind. This infusion adds an extra layer of potency, enhancing the effects and delivering a truly unforgettable experience with each puff. Experience the next level of cannabis consumption with our infused pre-roll. Elevate your senses, elevate your experience.
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.

Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.

  • US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
  • NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
  • OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
