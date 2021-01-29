About this product
LA Kush Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
139 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
28% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
