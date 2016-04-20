About this product
Pharmicated is excited to announce the release of the On the Low pre-packaged Ounces! These pre-packaged ounces are filled with great tasting flower that packs an excellent nose.
About this strain
Banana Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
33% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.