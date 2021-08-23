About this product
Pharmicated is excited to announce the release of the On the Low pre-packaged Ounces! These pre-packaged ounces are filled with great tasting flower that packs an excellent nose. The patients in your dispensary are sure to love this product! Flower to the People!
Cake Face effects
Uplifted
14% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
14% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
14% of people report feeling energetic
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.