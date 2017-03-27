About this product
Pharmicated is excited to announce the release of the On the Low pre-packaged Ounces! These pre-packaged ounces are filled with great tasting flower that packs an excellent nose. The patients in your dispensary are sure to love this product! Flower to the People!
About this strain
Hibiscus Sunrise is Colorado Seed Inc.’s version of “beach chair weed.” This relaxing, clear headed indica-dominant hybrid emanates chill vibes made for bright days. Offering a mental clarity that enables activity, Hibiscus Sunrise also provides a body high that is dense but not weighted. Pair this strain with a good playlist and indulge in the sights and smells of a world observed from a higher perspective.
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.