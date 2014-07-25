Cheesewreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Seedism Seeds that brings together the pungent, sour aroma of Cheese with the staggering potency of Trainwreck. The effects of this hybrid may not settle in right away, but when they do, Cheesewreck reminds you of its Trainwreck genes with crushing euphoria and full-body relaxation. Cheesewreck trails off into a comfortable sleepiness over time and settles racing thoughts as you wind down for the night. High yields of Cheesewreck will be ready for harvest following its 9 to 10 week flowering cycle indoors.