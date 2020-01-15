About this product
The On The Low brand is in a class by itself in the pre-roll market. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Blackberry Cobbler is a lustrous flower with orange and red stigma knotted around frosty foliage. This strain was created by Phantom Farms, and is a cross of Blackberry Kush and Trainwreck. It expresses sweet, fruity aromas and a resilient growth structure, offering some mold resistance over its quick 55-day flowering time. Blackberry Cobbler generates an average yield, but the potent fragrance and pleasurable physical effects make every nug that much more precious.
Blackberry Cobbler effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.