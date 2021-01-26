Cherry Cake, also known as “OG Cherry Cake” and “Cherry Cake OG,” is a popular sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing CTF with NorCal Goo. The effects of Cherry Cake are more energizing than calming. Consumers tell us this strain provides a pleasant head high that makes them feel creative, euphoric, and energetic. Cherry Cake pairs well with daytime activities that require creative thinking and an active mind. If you love a heady high, Cherry Cake is an excellent choice. The flavor profile has been described as flowery and earthy with sweet orange undertones. The most dominant terpene found in Cherry Cake is myrcene. With a THC level of 17%, this strain is ideal for new and experienced cannabis consumers. Cherry Cake was originally bred by Purple Caper Seeds.