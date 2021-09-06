About this product
The On The Low brand is in a class by itself in the pre-roll market. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Deep Space is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Kingdom Organic Seeds. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Deep Space - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Deep Space effects
- Feelings
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.