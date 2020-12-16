About this product
The On The Low brand is in a class by itself in the pre-roll market. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Galactic Gas is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Galactic Gas - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.