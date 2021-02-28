About this product
The On The Low brand is in a class by itself in the pre-roll market. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Grapes and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
27% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.