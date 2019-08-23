About this product
The On The Low brand is in a class by itself in the pre-roll market. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.
Melonade effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
ADD/ADHD
3% of people say it helps with add/adhd
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.