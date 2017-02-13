About this product
Pharmicated is excited to announce the release of the On the Low pre-packaged Ounces! These pre-packaged ounces are filled with great tasting flower that packs an excellent nose.
About this strain
Pure OG effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.