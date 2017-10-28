About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
Phatt Frutty by Barney’s Farm is a mixture of cannabis’ classic geographic regions. Combining the attributes of Afghani, North Indian, and Mexican, Barney’s Farm captures telltale aromas and flavors from across the globe in this one strain. Emitting an earthy, hashy aroma, Phatt Frutty’s plant grow tight and squat. These plants are also mold resistant, making them suitable for indoor and outdoor growing.
Phatt Frutty effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
75% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.