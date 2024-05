Introducing our NEW Diamond Infused Half Gram Pre-Rolls – these pre-rolls are crafted with precision and care, each pre-roll is a masterpiece, meticulously infused with high quality diamonds to truly elevate your smoking experience. The addition of diamonds further enhances the potency, providing a potent and long-lasting high that is second to none.



Each package contains two perfectly packed half-gram pre-rolls, designed to deliver a smooth and satisfying smoke from start to finish. Our team has hand-selected high quality flower, ensuring that every puff is bursting with flavor and potency.



Each pre-roll is carefully packaged to preserve freshness and potency, making them perfect for on-the-go sessions.

