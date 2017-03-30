About this product
Silver Surfer effects
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
