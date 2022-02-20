About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Black Truffle effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
29% of people report feeling energetic
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Bipolar disorder
17% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.
