Crystal Coma is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid from California that induces deep, trance-like effects. Its name foreshadows the debilitating relaxation to come, a long-lasting calm that shuts off mental overactivity. Pastel green breaks through this sativa’s thick blanket of crystal trichomes that contributes to its staggeringly high THC content of up to 26 percent. Crystal Coma’s genetics are long lost, but myth has it that the origins lie in Cheese and Skunk #1. Anxiety, PTSD, pain, and sleeplessness are no match for Crystal Coma’s potency, a medicine that is highly recommended for nighttime use. Crystal Coma took 3rd place in the 2014 L.A. Cannabis Cup.