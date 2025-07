Appearance: Double Stuffed typically features dense, medium to large-sized buds that are bright green, often accented with purple hues. The buds are thick and chunky, covered in a generous layer of glistening trichomes, giving them a frosty, resinous appearance. Vibrant orange pistils weave through the buds, adding to their visual appeal.

Aroma and Flavor: This strain is celebrated for its dessert-like aroma, with sweet and creamy notes reminiscent of cookies and cream. The flavor profile is equally indulgent, offering a rich blend of sweet vanilla, cookie dough, and a hint of earthiness. This creates a smooth and enjoyable smoking or vaping experience.

