About this product
About this strain
Dream Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
44% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
17% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!