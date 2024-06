Appearance

Buds: The buds of Grape Chata are dense and resinous, often showcasing a chunky structure.

Color: The buds display vibrant shades of green with deep purple undertones. Bright orange pistils weave through the buds, and a heavy coating of frosty trichomes gives them a sparkling, sugar-coated appearance.

Aroma and Flavor

Aroma: Grape Chata has a rich and enticing aroma that combines sweet, fruity grape notes with hints of creamy, spicy undertones. There’s also a subtle earthy scent that adds complexity to the aroma.

Flavor: The flavor profile mirrors the aroma, offering a blend of sweet grape and creamy, spiced flavors with earthy undertones. This makes for a smooth and enjoyable smoking or vaping experience, often described as tasting like a mix of grape candy and spiced horchata.

Show more