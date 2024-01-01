About this product
Green Gummy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peyote Purple and North American Indica. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Green Gummy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Seed, the average price of Green Gummy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Green Gummy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Green Gummy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
