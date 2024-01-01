PhD 10-1g Pre-Roll - Lemon Amnesia

by Pharmicated
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.

About this strain

Amnesia Lemon Haze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Amnesia Haze and Lemon Skunk. Amnesia Lemon Haze is 20% THC and 2% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Amnesia Lemon Haze effects include giggly, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Amnesia Lemon Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with depression. Bred by unknown breeders, Amnesia Lemon Haze features flavors like lime, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Amnesia Lemon Haze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amnesia Lemon Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Pharmicated
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.

Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.

License(s)

  • US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
  • NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
  • OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
