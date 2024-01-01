About this product
PhD 10-1g Pre-Roll - Lemon Amnesia
About this strain
Amnesia Lemon Haze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Amnesia Haze and Lemon Skunk. Amnesia Lemon Haze is 20% THC and 2% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Amnesia Lemon Haze effects include giggly, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Amnesia Lemon Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with depression. Bred by unknown breeders, Amnesia Lemon Haze features flavors like lime, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Amnesia Lemon Haze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amnesia Lemon Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS