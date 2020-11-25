Sticky Buns is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Sticky Buns smells bright like creamy cinnamon and has a taste that is reminiscent of fresh, sugary dough with hints of vanilla. The combination of the two results in an explosive flavor profile that will leave you coming back for more. The high you get from this strain is cerebral and may make you feel tingly and creative. Growers say that Sticky Buns nugs are aromatic and extremely sticky in texture. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches and chronic stress.