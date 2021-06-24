About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Truffle Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.
State License(s)
PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
PAAA-YPPM-C9FS