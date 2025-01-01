Apple Fritter is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile, reminiscent of the dessert it's named after.



Apple Fritter typically features dense, trichome-covered buds with a vibrant mix of greens and purples. It has a distinctive aroma that combines sweet apple and tropical fruit notes with a hint of earthiness, creating an inviting and dessert-like scent.



When smoked, Apple Fritter provides a relaxing and euphoric experience. It tends to induce a calming sensation in both the body and mind, making it a popular choice for those seeking stress relief or a mellow mood lift.

