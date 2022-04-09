Apple Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC 1 and Trophy Wife. Apple Mac is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Mac effects make them feel aroused, focused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Apple Mac features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, apple, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.