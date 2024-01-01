PhD 1g Pre-Roll - Apricot Stomper

by Pharmicated
HybridTHC —CBD —
Apricot Stomper is an enticing cannabis strain renowned for its unique flavor profile and well-balanced effects. This hybrid strain combines the genetics of its parent strains, delivering a delightful blend of fruity sweetness with a hint of earthy undertones.

Apricot Stomper is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Apricot and Grape Gasoline. This strain is a earthy and floral hybrid that offers a sublime and adventurous high. Apricot Stomper has a sweet and spicy aroma with hints of apricot and grape. The buds are dense and sticky, with neon green and purple hues. Apricot Stomper is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apricot Stomper effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apricot Stomper when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Good Day Farm, Apricot Stomper features flavors like apricot, grape, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Apricot Stomper typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a earthy and floral hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Apricot Stomper might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apricot Stomper, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Pharmicated
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.

Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.

License(s)

  • US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
  • NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
  • OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
