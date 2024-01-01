PhD 1g Pre-Roll - Biscotti Mintz

by Pharmicated
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of PhD 1g Pre-Roll - Biscotti Mintz

About this product

Pharmicated pre-rolls are widely known throughout Oklahoma for price and quality! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistent high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.

About this strain

Biscotti Mintz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Mintz. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Biscotti Mintz is a creation of Barney’s Farm, a breeder that specializes in producing high-quality and potent strains. Biscotti Mintz is 22-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a powerful and relaxing high. Leafly customers tell us Biscotti Mintz effects include feeling euphoric, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Biscotti Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Barney’s Farm, Biscotti Mintz features flavors like sweet, tropical, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a musky and earthy aroma. The average price of Biscotti Mintz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Biscotti Mintz is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and dark green buds that are covered with orange hairs and white trichomes. The smell of this strain is pungent and skunky, with hints of banana and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Biscotti Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pharmicated
Pharmicated
Shop products
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.

Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.

License(s)

  • US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
  • NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
  • OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.