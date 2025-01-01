Biscotti is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for its rich, dessert-like flavor profile and relaxing effects.



Biscotti typically showcases dense, resinous buds with vibrant shades of green and hints of purple. It emits a distinct aroma that combines sweet and nutty notes with earthy undertones, creating an inviting and bakery-like scent.



When smoked, Biscotti induces a calming and sedative experience. It tends to promote a deep sense of relaxation in both the body and mind, making it a popular choice for those seeking stress relief or help with sleep.

read more