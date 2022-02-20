About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
Black Truffle effects
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
29% of people report feeling energetic
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Bipolar disorder
17% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.
PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
PAAA-YPPM-C9FS