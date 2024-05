Brain Freeze buds typically feature vibrant green hues with occasional hints of purple, along with bright orange pistils and a dense coating of frosty trichomes.

This strain offers a complex aroma profile that blends sweet and fruity notes with hints of earthiness and spice. The scent is often described as sweet and tangy, reminiscent of berries and citrus fruits. When consumed, Brain Freeze delights the palate with a combination of sweet and sour flavors, accompanied by subtle undertones of earth and spice. The taste is refreshing and reminiscent of tropical fruits with a hint of skunkiness.

