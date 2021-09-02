Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum for a indica-leaning hybrid that’s heavy on that sweet, sugary nose. Bred by Mosca Seeds, these dense, chunky buds are sticky, a mix of forest green splashed with deep purple tones under all those trichomes. The earthy, berry fruit aroma translates to a creamy, cherry-like smoke with a dash of gas, but heavy on the sweetness. This stony strain pairs best with a day off or a good comedy film; it’ll have you feeling boneless and ready to laugh out loud. Patients may find their aches and pains alleviated, and appetite restored.