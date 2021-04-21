About this product
About this strain
Caramel Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!