PhD 1g Pre-Roll - El Jefe
PharmicatedPre-rolls
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
El Jefe, also known as "Jefe OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Abusive OG and Rare Dankness #1. This strain delivers a powerful and relaxing high that you can feel throughout your mind and body. El Jefe offers an earthy, lemon aroma with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose El Jefe to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia.
About this brand
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
