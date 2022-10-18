About this product
Fuelato is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato #41 with SFV OG. This strain produces buzzy yet relaxing effects that come on quickly and leave you feeling mellowed out. Some consumers say Fuelato makes them feel creative, but also causes the munchies. This strain has been reported to have THC levels over 20%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients seek out the therapeutic properties of Fuelato to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, fatigue, and insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense, pointed buds with dark green and purple foliage. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of Fuelato.
