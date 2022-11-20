Don’t worry, it’s vegan. Goat Milk, aka G.O.A.T. Milk, is a new, potent strain by Fiore Genetics that combines the always-delicious Cereal Milk with a phenotype of Georgia Pie, #50; it’s a close sister strain to Cereal a la Mode. This hybrid is iridescent with trichomes over electric-green buds and hints of blue. It runs the gamut of sweet and nutty flavors, with strong notes of gas, dough, and earth. Like its parents, Goat Milk brings relaxation and euphoria without fatigue, and may even help you heat things up in the bedroom.