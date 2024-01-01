About this product
Granddaddy Pluto is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato #33 and Triangle Kush. This strain is a potent and loud smoke that delivers a heavy body high and a cerebral buzz. Granddaddy Pluto is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Granddaddy Pluto effects include sleepy, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Granddaddy Pluto when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and obtained by Gashouse, Granddaddy Pluto features flavors like blueberry, tobacco, and violet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Granddaddy Pluto typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Granddaddy Pluto buds are dense and frosty, with hints of purple and orange hairs. This strain is not yet popular and not recommended for beginners due to its high THC content and strong effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Granddaddy Pluto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
