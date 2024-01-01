PhD 10-1g Pre-Roll - Granddaddy Pluto

HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Pharmicated pre-rolls are widely known throughout Oklahoma for price and quality! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistent high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.

Granddaddy Pluto is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato #33 and Triangle Kush. This strain is a potent and loud smoke that delivers a heavy body high and a cerebral buzz. Granddaddy Pluto is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Granddaddy Pluto effects include sleepy, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Granddaddy Pluto when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and obtained by Gashouse, Granddaddy Pluto features flavors like blueberry, tobacco, and violet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Granddaddy Pluto typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Granddaddy Pluto buds are dense and frosty, with hints of purple and orange hairs. This strain is not yet popular and not recommended for beginners due to its high THC content and strong effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Granddaddy Pluto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.

Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.

  • US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
  • NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
  • OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
