About this product
About this strain
Grape Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
