

Green Crack is a well-known and highly regarded sativa-dominant cannabis strain.



It is characterized by its vibrant green buds with orange hairs, often covered in a glistening layer of trichomes. It has a pungent and fruity aroma, with notes of citrus, tropical fruits, and a hint of earthiness. When smoked, it provides a clear-headed and energizing experience.

The effects of Green Crack are typically uplifting and euphoric, making it a popular choice for daytime use. It's known to boost creativity, focus, and productivity, making it a favorite among those seeking motivation and mental stimulation.

