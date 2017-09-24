Jack Herer is a legendary sativa-dominant cannabis strain named after the renowned cannabis activist and author.

It is known for its tightly packed, bright green buds with orange hairs and a frosty layer of trichomes. It has a distinctive aroma that combines earthy, pine, and a hint of citrus, giving it a refreshing and invigorating scent. When smoked, it provides a clear-headed, energetic, and uplifting experience.

The effects of Jack Herer are typically cerebral and euphoric, making it a popular choice for daytime use. It's known to enhance focus, creativity, and motivation, while still allowing for a sense of relaxation in the body.

