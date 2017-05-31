About this product
Jager effects
250 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
