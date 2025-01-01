Lava Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for its sweet, dessert-like flavor profile and relaxing effects.



Lava Cake is characterized by its dense, resinous buds that often display a vibrant mix of deep greens and purples. It has a distinctive aroma that combines sugary, cake-like notes with earthy undertones, creating an enticing and aromatic experience.



When smoked, Lava Cake delivers a soothing and sedative effect. It tends to induce a deep sense of relaxation in both the body and mind, making it a popular choice for those seeking relief from stress, pain, or insomnia.

