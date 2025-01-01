MAC 1 is a popular hybrid cannabis strain known for its potent effects and appealing flavor profile. It is a cross between Alien Cookies and a hybrid strain known as Miracle 15.

MAC 1 is characterized by its dense, colorful buds, which often exhibit a vibrant mix of greens and purples. The aroma of MAC 1 is a delightful blend of earthy, floral notes with hints of citrus and spice. When smoked, it delivers a smooth and enjoyable experience.

In terms of effects, MAC 1 is known for providing a balanced high, offering both uplifting and euphoric sensations, as well as a relaxed body feel. It's often sought after for its potential to ease stress and anxiety while still allowing for mental clarity and focus.

read more