About this product
PhD 1g Pre-Roll - OG Skunk (S)
PharmicatedPre-rolls
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
Notice a problem?Report this item