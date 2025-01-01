Oreoz is an Indica cross of Cookies and Cream x Secret Weapon. With β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, and δ-Limonene as its dominant terpenes, it has a slightly spicy, chocolate flavor with light citrus notes and a creamy finish. It's named after the popular cookie, likely due to its sweet and dessert-like aroma. It's named after the popular cookie, likely due to its sweet and dessert-like aroma. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us!

