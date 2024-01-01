About this product
Purple Strawberries is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Kush and Strawberry Kush. Purple Strawberries is 20% THC, making it a great choice for experienced consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Strawberries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
