About this product
PhD 1g Pre-Roll -Safety Meeting
PharmicatedPre-rolls
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this strain
A cross of Electric Watermelon and 9lb Hammer, JinxProof Genetics’ Safety Meeting will unload your stresses and keep you moving forward. Coming drenched in trichomes, the light green buds give off a gassy smell with hints of skunky melon and earthy kush undertones. Safety Meeting may be a great strain when you need to leave some stress behind but still have the day ahead of you.
About this brand
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
